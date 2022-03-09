Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,048 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,243. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.