Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $11.25 on Wednesday, reaching $429.31. 7,700,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,471,476. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.