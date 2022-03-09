Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 66,954 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up 2.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000.

VFVA traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.08. 17,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49.

