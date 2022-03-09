Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 683,470 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 14.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. 1,203,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,751. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80.

