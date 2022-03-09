Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,655 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.85. The stock had a trading volume of 488,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.46 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

