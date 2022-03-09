Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.94 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

