Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading 6.7% Higher

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 129,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 88,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMP)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

