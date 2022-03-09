Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.27. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 559,669 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

