Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 7,478 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Colleen B. Brown acquired 12,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock worth $116,416. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

