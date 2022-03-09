SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BIL)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 13,022% compared to the average volume of 18 call options.

Shares of BIL stock remained flat at $$91.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,580,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,905. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $91.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,539.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period.

