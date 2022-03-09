SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Cut by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. 12,563,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,634,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

