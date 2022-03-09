SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned about 1.14% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,848,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 3,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,184. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.