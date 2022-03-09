Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,810 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.03% of Spero Therapeutics worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 48,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $601,736.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

