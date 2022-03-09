Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £127.98 ($167.69).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($197.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £115 ($150.68) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £112.15 ($146.95) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($225.69). The company has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £131.06 and its 200 day moving average is £148.79.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

