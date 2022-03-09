Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

Shares of SPIR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. Spire has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 387,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

