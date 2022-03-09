Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.
SPIR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 1,700,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,580. Spire has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.
SPIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.51.
Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.
