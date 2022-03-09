Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

SPIR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 1,700,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,580. Spire has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

SPIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

