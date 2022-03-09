Spire Wealth Management Acquires 13,060 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,849,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 328,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after buying an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 303,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,128. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

