Spire Wealth Management Acquires 3,011 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $46,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.06. The stock had a trading volume of 282,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,879. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

