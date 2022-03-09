Spire Wealth Management Acquires 5,005 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Avantor worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $92,170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 107.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after buying an additional 2,178,637 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. 99,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,583. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

