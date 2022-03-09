Spire Wealth Management Acquires 7,590 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,826,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.48. The company had a trading volume of 246,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

