Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $29.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $692.38. 15,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,802. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $806.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $873.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

