Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 3.29% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $36,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,576,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,553,000 after purchasing an additional 392,278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 899,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 139,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 423,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,906.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 406,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 397,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,154. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $57.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.