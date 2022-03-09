Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Shares of COST traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $525.41. The stock had a trading volume of 81,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $517.37 and a 200 day moving average of $502.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $312.71 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.