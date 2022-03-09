Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,754. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

