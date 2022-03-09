Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 83,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

