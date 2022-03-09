Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,264 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $17,063,927.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,383 shares of company stock worth $80,512,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.22. 149,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,556. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.59 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

