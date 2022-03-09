Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,840 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 30.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Accenture by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,296,000 after buying an additional 66,256 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after buying an additional 61,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

NYSE:ACN traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,408. The company has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $251.64 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

