Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,805 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 43,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 293,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $80.97. 287,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,808,683. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

