Spire Wealth Management Buys 6,620 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.50% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $37,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $8.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.69. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,830. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

