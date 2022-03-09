Spire Wealth Management Buys 71,970 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,970 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.