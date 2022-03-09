Spire Wealth Management Buys 7,726 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,408,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 187,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.50. 73,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $348.50 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.