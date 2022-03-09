Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.29% of Novanta worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOVT stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $133.54. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,874. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.13. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

