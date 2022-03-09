Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $44.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $617.95. The stock had a trading volume of 77,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,677. ASML Holding has a one year low of $521.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $253.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $683.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $764.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.