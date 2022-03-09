Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 296,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,554,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,263,712 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

