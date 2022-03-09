Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $7.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.32. 299,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average of $157.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

