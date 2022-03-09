Spire Wealth Management Has $15.14 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $22.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.03. 23,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $479.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $611.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

