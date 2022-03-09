Spire Wealth Management Has $15.69 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,968 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,566 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.35% of InMode worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after buying an additional 270,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 803.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after buying an additional 205,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 606,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 192,598 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

