Spire Wealth Management Has $16.93 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,703,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR traded up $14.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $566.00. 25,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.20. The company has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.33 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

