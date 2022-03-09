Spire Wealth Management Has $18.82 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,813,000 after acquiring an additional 213,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $15.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.48. 25,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.29 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

