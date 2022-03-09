Spire Wealth Management Has $19.87 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,084.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,898. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

