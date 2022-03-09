Spire Wealth Management Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.76. 278,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.