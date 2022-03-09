Spire Wealth Management Has $31.87 Million Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned 2.58% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $31,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,430.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,421. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

