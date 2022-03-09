Spire Wealth Management Has $32.69 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

