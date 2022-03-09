Spire Wealth Management Has $35.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1,135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $35,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067,964 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

