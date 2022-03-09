Spire Wealth Management Has $40.03 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 21,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $316.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

