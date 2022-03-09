Spire Wealth Management Has $42.29 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $42,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. 3,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

