Spire Wealth Management Has $65.43 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

NVDA traded up $11.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,192,246. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $120.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

