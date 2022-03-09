Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $8.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.88. The stock had a trading volume of 131,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,966. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $234.46 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

