Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $23,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded up $10.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,408. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.95.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

