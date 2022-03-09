Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,053 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,077,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 29.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,209,000 after buying an additional 303,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after buying an additional 38,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

PWR stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.72. 76,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

